Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Price Target at €73.75

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.75 ($85.76).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €1.27 ($1.48) during trading on Monday, reaching €73.89 ($85.92). 742,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

