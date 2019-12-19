Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Target Price at GBX 4,941.67

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,941.67 ($65.00).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDA. Barclays lowered Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Croda International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

Shares of Croda International stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,866 ($64.01). The stock had a trading volume of 315,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,861.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,863.80. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.59.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

