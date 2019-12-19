Brokerages Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Price Target at $54.60

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
In other Dillard’s news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $70.56. 364,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
