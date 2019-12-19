Brokerages Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Price Target at $54.60

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other Dillard’s news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,266.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $70.56. 364,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.