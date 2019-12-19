Brokerages Set First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT at $38.00

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBH. ValuEngine upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,111. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $596.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.1%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $353,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,598 shares of company stock worth $1,673,374 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

