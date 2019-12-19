Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $75.67

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. Insiders have sold 39,154 shares of company stock worth $2,462,572 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 2,191,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,856,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

