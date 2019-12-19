Brokerages Set LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $20.40

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,583. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.62. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $470,209. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LendingClub by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 290,875 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 238,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 56,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

