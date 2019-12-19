Brokerages Set Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Target Price at $31.05

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. ValuEngine lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.