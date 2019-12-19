Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.15

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.15 and traded as low as $18.45. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 1,051,503 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at $646,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,859,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

