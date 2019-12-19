CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.63 million.

CAMP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. 583,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,438. CalAmp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $384.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on CalAmp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

