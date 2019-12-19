Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 292,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

