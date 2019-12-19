Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Camden National has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,746. Camden National has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $700.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

