Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Canfor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canfor from a tender rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canfor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.92.

Shares of CFP traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.62. 125,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -5.63. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

