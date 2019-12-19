Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Shares Down 0.1%

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.95, 8,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

