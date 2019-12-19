CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.08

Shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 7087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.82.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.