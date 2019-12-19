Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON: CAPC) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/2/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/29/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 279 ($3.67).

11/27/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 301 ($3.96).

11/19/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/14/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 280 ($3.68).

11/14/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 280 ($3.68).

11/5/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/21/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 240 ($3.16).

LON CAPC traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 251.80 ($3.31). 3,313,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.14.

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

