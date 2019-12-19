Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $89.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.70 million to $95.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $67.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $260.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $264.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $366.65 million, with estimates ranging from $329.30 million to $401.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3,864.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 40.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,044.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 880,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,452. The company has a market cap of $342.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

