Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. 4,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.68. Catalent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $4,739,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,578. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $111,494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Catalent by 205.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,833,000 after buying an additional 1,028,286 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after buying an additional 535,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.