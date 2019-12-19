Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Down 3.2%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 44,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50.

Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

