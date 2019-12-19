Chesswood Group Ltd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CHW stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.12. 990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a current ratio of 54.89, a quick ratio of 53.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.96. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$8.41 and a 1-year high of C$12.45.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

