Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.10. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 2,233,002 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,818,000 after buying an additional 491,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

