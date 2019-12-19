Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.35, approximately 1,684,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,014,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

CHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $4.00 target price on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $482.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

