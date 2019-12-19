Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $27.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,844. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $449.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 338.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 587,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

