Cimic Group (ASX:CIM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.62

Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.62 and traded as low as $34.04. Cimic Group shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 436,048 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77.

Cimic Group Company Profile (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

