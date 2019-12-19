Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $283.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.79. 5,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.88. Cintas has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $277.85. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 229.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 61.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

