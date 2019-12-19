Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.28.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,452,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 642,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

