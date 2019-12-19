City of London Group (LON:CIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

City of London Group (LON:CIN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.42) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON CIN remained flat at $GBX 140 ($1.84) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. City of London Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock has a market cap of $55.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.48.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a report on Tuesday.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

