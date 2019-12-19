City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 2,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $705.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in City Office REIT by 31.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

