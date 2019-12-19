Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

