CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on CNH Industrial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CNHI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 307,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.36. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 184,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 168,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

