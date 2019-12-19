Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.83

News articles about Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coates International earned a coverage optimism score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COTE remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,058,285. Coates International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Coates International Company Profile

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines.

