Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Trading Up 4%

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCSF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

