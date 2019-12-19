Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 72,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

