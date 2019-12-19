Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Sells $46,725.00 in Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.88. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,695,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

