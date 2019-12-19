Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Sells $46,725.00 in Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CHRS opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.88. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.
Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,695,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coherus Biosciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.