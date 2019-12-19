Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COHU. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,836. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 566.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

