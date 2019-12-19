CoinEx Token (CET) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.90 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $1.90 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.01200801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120643 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

