Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.16 ($7.16).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBK. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €5.63 ($6.55). 5,561,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of €8.26 ($9.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.