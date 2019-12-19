Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.18, 120,293 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 135,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $266.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

