Contrasting First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and First Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY $319.61 million 3.07 $77.85 million N/A N/A First Hawaiian $825.04 million 4.60 $264.39 million $2.09 13.87

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Hawaiian pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 24.35% 11.42% 1.47% First Hawaiian 32.03% 11.41% 1.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Hawaiian 1 2 1 0 2.00

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.56%. First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.21%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY.

Risk & Volatility

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, and multi-family loans, as well as equipment financing; construction and land development loans; Internet and correspondent lending; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and dealer floor plan, consumer indirect automobile, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 45 full-service banking centers, including 32 banking centers in Kentucky; 7 banking centers in Florida; 3 banking centers in Indiana; 2 banking centers and 1 loan production office in Tennessee; and 1 banking center in Ohio. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 60 branches Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

