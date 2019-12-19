Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WVE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $15.39 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $522.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

