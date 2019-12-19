CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 556,157 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 404,726 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 262,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 243,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after buying an additional 207,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth $27,983,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.20. 2,957,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,507. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.15 and a 200 day moving average of $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

