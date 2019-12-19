Crown Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Crown has a total market cap of $910,693.00 and $191.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,653,012 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

