CryCash (CRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $147,412.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 76.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One CryCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. CryCash has a total market cap of $296,216.00 and $147,412.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryCash has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

