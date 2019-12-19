CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Insiders sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,819. The firm has a market cap of $537.30 million, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.80. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

