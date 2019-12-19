CrypticCoin Hits One Day Volume of $7,975.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $513,751.00 and approximately $7,975.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00401719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00073065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00103286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

