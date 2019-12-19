Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $534,241.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $534,241.00 and $4,919.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,375,090 coins and its circulating supply is 2,206,439 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

