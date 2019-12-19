Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.06449863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

