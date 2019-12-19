CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,156.00

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,156 ($15.21) and last traded at GBX 1,141 ($15.01), with a volume of 72857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($14.60).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $808.81 million and a P/E ratio of 98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 891.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. CVS Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other CVS Group news, insider Simon Innes sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.19), for a total transaction of £1,053,150 ($1,385,359.12).

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

