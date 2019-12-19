CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. 6,719,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,743. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

