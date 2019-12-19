Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) Trading Up 0.7%

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, approximately 8 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 14.34% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

