Danaher’s (DHR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.37. 5,170,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 274.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,387,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

